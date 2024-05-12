Newsmakers

New CEO

Wendi W. Tostenson will become the next president of Volunteer State Community College in Tennessee, effective July 1. She currently is vice chancellor of education and student services at Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), a position she has held since 2021.

Tostenson joined LDCC in 2019 as its executive director of workforce/economic development. Previously, from 2011 to 2019, she served in administrative roles at Southern Regional Technical College in Georgia, lastly as executive director of student affairs/registrar. She has also been an adjunct online professor of American government at Southern Regional since 2007.

“I am committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive, where faculty and staff are supported, and where our community’s needs are met. Together, we will continue to uphold the values of excellence, inclusivity, and innovation that define Volunteer State Community College,” Tostenson said in a release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a bright future for our institution and the students we serve.”

Interim president

Lutricia Harrison is now interim president of Houston Community College (HCC) Coleman College for Health Sciences.

Harrison has held several position in the heathcare education sector, including clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston-Katy, clinical faculty member at the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston, and professor of nursing at Lone Star College-Kingwood. She has also served as CEO and nurse practitioner at the NPC Family Clinic in Houston, providing patient care while mentoring graduate students.

Throughout her career, Harrison has been instrumental in instructing, mentoring and guiding nursing students through innovative teaching methods and curriculum development, according to HCC. Harrison also has served in hospital, clinical and surgical settings over her nearly 30-year career.

Kudos

Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College, was recently invited to the White House for a stakeholders discussion about expanding investments in students and workers that lead to good jobs in high-demand sectors, such as clean energy, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors. He participated in a breakout talk focused on state-level initiatives and opportunities for aligned efforts regarding preparing for federal investments and expanding career pathways and sector strategies.

“It was an honor to be invited to the White House Workforce Convening along with a select group of educators and government officials. We spent a very productive afternoon discussing ways to better prepare Americans for the job market of tomorrow,” Corr said in a release. “The fact that Arizona Western College was invited to the table highlights the amazing work being done here at AWC. It was a very proud personal and professional moment.”

Appointments

Kim Dove has been appointed executive director of facilities management at Seminole State College of Florida. She previously was director of facilities services at Seminole County Public Schools.

Jamilah Moudiab is the inaugural director of diversity, equity and inclusion for veteran affairs and international student services at Hudson County Community College in New Jersey. Most recently, she was director of international admissions and programs at Felician University (New Jersey).