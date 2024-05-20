Inaugural cohort for ATE Future Leaders Fellows

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the inaugural cohort of the ATE Future Leaders Fellows program, a new initiative to help two-year college professionals develop their leadership skills and raise awareness of STEM technician education programs.

The program aims to develop community college leaders with the competencies to support business and industry relationships, build STEM capacity, and support a campus culture of innovation to prepare students for the future of work, according to AACC.

With funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) through its Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program, the selected fellows will participate in one of two key AACC professional development programs, the John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute or the Future Presidents Institute. They also will serve as ATE ambassadors to help raise awareness of the STEM technician education landscape, and the opportunities and resources available through ATE.

