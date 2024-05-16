IMUA! (Hawaiian rallying cry to move forward)

In the month of May, communities across the country are celebrating Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. Celebration events usually feature a wide array of music and dance performances, food and cultural displays.

While these events are valuable, the National Asian Pacific Islander Council (NAPIC) would like to encourage AANHPIs and others to take time to reflect and honor the importance of AANHPIs in our shared history and to recognize their rich and diverse contributions to our communities.

AANHPI individuals play a vital role in shaping the culture, diversity and success of community colleges. Their contributions as students, educators and leaders enrich the learning environment and strengthen the connections between colleges and their communities.

Since its inception in 2007, NAPIC, an affiliated council of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), is crucial in elevating the voices, increasing representation and advancing leadership opportunities for AANHPIs in community colleges across the nation. One of NAPIC’s founding members and leaders, Kathi Hiyane-Brown, president of Whatcom Community College (Washington), was recently interviewed by Stephanie J. Fujii, NAPIC’s current president and president Colorado’s Arapahoe Community College, of about NAPIC’s evolution and what’s next. Below is there conversation.

* * *

Fujii: We know NAPIC was established officially in 2007. Tell us about why it was created and how it has grown and evolved.

Hiyane-Brown: I attended my first AACC convention in the late ’80s and noticed the lack of representation of AANHPI presenters and attendees. I began discussions with the handful of AANHPI education leaders on the need to increase representation, create opportunities for networking and community building for AANHPI constituents of community college. NAPIC was established, working with George Boggs, then AACC president/CEO, and Ding Jo Currie, then AACC board chair, both who were committed to supporting and empowering AANHPI constituents within AACC.

While we continue to promote the cultural diversity and influences of AANHPIs, NAPIC’s work these past few years has primarily focused on building the talent pipeline of AANHPI leaders. It is encouraging to see that we now have approximately between 35 to 45 presidents and CEOs serving community and technical colleges across the nation. However, considering there exists roughly 372,000 AANHPI students nationwide in community colleges, our hopes of proportionate representation has not yet been actualized.

Fujii: That is disappointing and something we in NAPIC wish to positively influence. Are there unique leadership qualities that NAPIC members bring to an institution? And how can NAPIC leaders use these qualities to create, establish and/or sustain new vision and transformation within and across community colleges and AACC?

Hiyane-Brown: AANHPI communities are very diverse, representing numerous histories, languages and cultures. NAPIC’s membership is reflective of the diversity that our communities represent. We bring a unique blend of cultural awareness and knowledge, resilience and inclusivity to our work. We also have had to actively seek out opportunities to express our voices and perspectives, realizing the urgency to advocate for our communities.

NAPIC focuses on initiatives that fully utilize our strengths: 1) leadership development, 2) advocacy and 3) the amplification of the AANHPI voices and community building. We seek positive change, and foster unity, resilience and excellence.

Fujii: I appreciate you sharing. Often, I find we can be dismissed and excluded, fueled by the myth of the model minority which suggests that many AANHPI individuals neither require nor desire opportunities or representation. However, for me, NAPIC has proven to be a tremendously positive force in my personal leadership growth, thanks to its inclusivity and acknowledgment of the diverse and invaluable experiences within our community. If you were approached by an AANHPI individual interested in leadership development and engagement, what would tell this person?

Hiyane-Brown: We all have unique stories about our leadership journey, based on our background and experiences; nevertheless, we shared similar struggles. I often begin with asking questions to learn about the individual’s story, their interests and goals. I offer insights, inspiration from others, to guide their journey to career mobility.

These are consistent themes that emerge as part of the many conversations I’ve had with others who are mentors and those they have mentored:

Representation matters.

Educate others — break stereotypes.

Believe in your skills and abilities.

Use disaggregated data to break down stereotypes and generalizations about the AANHPI population.

Lead authentically — be guided by your values and sense of self.

Act and lead with integrity.

Learn from your mistakes.

Don’t be afraid to take risks — Dark clouds will pass.

Seek others who can support you and don’t hesitate to ask them for support.

Lead with patience, persistence and resilience.

Fujii: So very true! As I am the new president, what work would you like to see NAPIC continue in support AANHPI leaders?

Hiyane-Brown: All of us require support to navigate our roles and the changing landscape in higher education. NAPIC will continue to be a resource for strengthening support systems for emerging and existing leadership. Building a supportive community through mentorship, providing “space” for difficult conversations, and offering professional development opportunities to support growth and development.

Fujii: As both a NAPIC founder and a former member of the AACC board, in what ways do you believe AACC can support and collaborate with NAPIC to achieve our shared goals?

Hiyane-Brown: For NAPIC, as an AACC affiliate council, I would like to see continued and increased support to provide venues for NAPIC initiatives. I would like to see continued assistance in amplifying our voices in support of our AANHPI students, faculty, staff and administrators.

In 2018, NAPIC partnered with the National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) and the National Council on Black American Affairs (NCBAA) to offer a pre-conference workshop for emerging leaders, which continues today. The workshop provides a venue for addressing the challenges and opportunities for new and existing leaders with diverse identities. Feedback gathered from workshops consistently highlights what participants value most: the exchange of personal anecdotes and experiences by current presidents/CEOs. The professional and personal leadership voyages of our leaders from systemically marginalized groups have ignited inspiration and empowerment among workshop attendees. We are proud of our joint workshop and feel privileged to collaborate with our colleagues to offer.

Fujii: Thank you, Dr. Hiyane-Brown. On behalf of NAPIC and many others, please know you and your work have made a significant difference for countless individuals, and we are truly grateful for your efforts, as well as those of our AANHPI colleagues in the US and abroad. It’s a privilege to work with and learn from you. Arigato gozaimasu.

AANHPI Heritage Month celebrates diversity, raising awareness, promoting inclusion and equity, honoring history and legacy, empowering future generations, building solidarity and unity, combatting stereotypes, and creating safe and inclusive spaces for AANHPI individuals and communities.

NAPIC continues empowering future leaders to proudly embrace their identities, heritage and cultural roots. We will continue to share our stories and connect with others inclusivity, equity, and respect for all.

* * *

Dr. Kathi Hiyane-Brown is president of Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington, and NAPIC’s first president. She is currently a member of the NAPIC board.

Dr. Stephanie J. Fujii is president of Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado, and is NAPIC’s 2024-26 president.