By Daily Staff May 30, 2024    Print

Cardona outlines steps to modernizing the Office of Federal Student Aid
Homeroom (U.S. Education Department’s blog)
The efforts aim to ensure FSA works better and addresses ongoing management and operational challenges.

Following the money: State and local funding for community colleges in the Fifth District
Regional Matters (A Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond blog)
In the Federal Reserve’s Fifth District, West Virginia has the highest per-FTE level of community college state funding and is the only state where community colleges receive higher levels of state funding per FTE than their four-year institution counterparts.

Whitmer: Conversations continue with Legislature on FOIA reform, free pre-K and community college
Michigan Advance
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says conversations with legislative leaders are ongoing to fund universal pre-K and two-years of free community college in the incoming budget for fiscal year 2025.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges expands commercial driver’s-license program to Muscatine Community College
WHBF
The expansion of the CDL program to MCC is set to meet the rising demand for CDL-trained professionals.

