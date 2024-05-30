The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Homeroom (U.S. Education Department’s blog)
The efforts aim to ensure FSA works better and addresses ongoing management and operational challenges.
Regional Matters (A Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond blog)
In the Federal Reserve’s Fifth District, West Virginia has the highest per-FTE level of community college state funding and is the only state where community colleges receive higher levels of state funding per FTE than their four-year institution counterparts.
Michigan Advance
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says conversations with legislative leaders are ongoing to fund universal pre-K and two-years of free community college in the incoming budget for fiscal year 2025.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges expands commercial driver’s-license program to Muscatine Community College
WHBF
The expansion of the CDL program to MCC is set to meet the rising demand for CDL-trained professionals.