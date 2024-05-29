Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 29, 2024    Print

Next few days will ‘make or break’ some Oregon colleges’ enrollment amid FAFSA problems
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Rogue Community College in southern Oregon is still waiting on half of its newly admitted students to fill out the FAFSA.

Commentary: After the FAFSA debacle, a silver lining: community college
Dallas Morning News (subscription required)
There’s a silver lining in the FAFSA debacle this year. It may send more students to community college, says the president of an organization that helps at-risk students exit poverty by completing career-ready vocational and college degrees.

Commentary: Tuition-free community college is central to Michigan’s future prosperity
Bridge Michigan
As the state’s economy evolves and new industries develop, employers are clamoring for workers with degrees or credentials, including the technical qualifications offered by community colleges.

Commentary: Madison College regional campuses are key part of rural communities
WiscNews.com
Giving rural students access to higher education has never been more important to keep Wisconsin communities and businesses vibrant and prospering.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.