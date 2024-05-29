The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Rogue Community College in southern Oregon is still waiting on half of its newly admitted students to fill out the FAFSA.
Dallas Morning News (subscription required)
There’s a silver lining in the FAFSA debacle this year. It may send more students to community college, says the president of an organization that helps at-risk students exit poverty by completing career-ready vocational and college degrees.
Bridge Michigan
As the state’s economy evolves and new industries develop, employers are clamoring for workers with degrees or credentials, including the technical qualifications offered by community colleges.
WiscNews.com
Giving rural students access to higher education has never been more important to keep Wisconsin communities and businesses vibrant and prospering.