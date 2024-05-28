The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
Across the 11 campuses of the Texas State Technical College system, the recruiting motto proclaims: “Life is hands-on. Your education should be too.”
Scripps News
Scripps News met with several students who shared their struggles and triumphs while navigating school and parenthood.
WHNT
As part of the Summer Youth Employment Program, Northwest Shoals Community College and Calhoun Community College are two of several Alabama community colleges partnering with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to provide part-time positions at their campuses.
Monroe News
Monroe County Community College, in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance Michigan Works, is offering an apprenticeship readiness program in June for those who are interested in entering the skilled trades.