May 28, 2024

Texas-style career ed: Ties to industry and wages
EdSource
Across the 11 campuses of the Texas State Technical College system, the recruiting motto proclaims: “Life is hands-on. Your education should be too.”

‘It is hard as hell’: For 1 in 5 students, the college experience includes raising a child
Scripps News
Scripps News met with several students who shared their struggles and triumphs while navigating school and parenthood.

Local community colleges, DHR team up to provide summer jobs for students
WHNT
As part of the Summer Youth Employment Program, Northwest Shoals Community College and Calhoun Community College are two of several Alabama community colleges partnering with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to provide part-time positions at their campuses.

Monroe County Community College to host apprenticeship readiness program in June
Monroe News
Monroe County Community College, in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance Michigan Works, is offering an apprenticeship readiness program in June for those who are interested in entering the skilled trades.

