Iowa Capital Dispatch
After state lawmakers passed legislation to limit diversity, equity and inclusion offices at state universities, Community Colleges for Iowa is developing recommendations pertaining to DEI practices in collaboration with community college leaders and staff.
Voice of America
The bachelor’s degree from community colleges is making college more accessible and affordable nationally and internationally.
Business Insider
The Massachusetts State Senate approved a nearly $58 bilion state budget that guarantees universal free community college for state residents. And it’ll all be paid for by the state’s millionaire residents.
YourErie.com
Following a commencement speech this month at an Arizona community college, Dr. Jill Biden will participate in one at a Pennsylvania community college on June 1.