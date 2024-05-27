Headlines

Iowa community college association to develop DEI recommendations
Iowa Capital Dispatch
After state lawmakers passed legislation to limit diversity, equity and inclusion offices at state universities, Community Colleges for Iowa is developing recommendations pertaining to DEI practices in collaboration with community college leaders and staff.

U.S. community colleges create unique bachelor’s degrees
Voice of America
The bachelor’s degree from community colleges is making college more accessible and affordable nationally and internationally.

A tax on millionaires might soon pay for universal free community college in Massachusetts
Business Insider
The Massachusetts State Senate approved a nearly $58 bilion state budget that guarantees universal free community college for state residents. And it’ll all be paid for by the state’s millionaire residents.

First Lady Jill Biden to speak at Erie County Community College commencement
YourErie.com
Following a commencement speech this month at an Arizona community college, Dr. Jill Biden will participate in one at a Pennsylvania community college on June 1.

