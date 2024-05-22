Headlines

By Daily Staff May 22, 2024    Print

California is facing a nursing shortage. Community colleges might be a solution
Sacramento Bee

State Senate Bill 895 would require the office of the Chancellor for the California Community Colleges to pilot 15 nursing bachelor degree programs throughout the state.

Commentary: Credentials over credits: Why students aren’t buying what universities are selling
Forbes

While many traditional universities are mired in scandals and budget cuts, their humble vocational community college counterparts are quietly winning at enrollment.

As Black college enrollment lags, study suggests strengthening families and communities
EdSource

Nationally, in the past decade, more than 600,000 Black male students who were projected to participate in postsecondary education have been missing, according to a new report. Community college enrollment among Black students across the board fell by 26%.

Commentary: Community college bachelor’s degrees in Florida
New America blog

As Florida approaches its third decade of community college baccalaureate authorization, understanding the state’s CCB context can offer valuable insights as more states and institutions contemplate CCB adoption.

Commentary: 10 years of Tennessee Promise
AACC 21st Century Center

Since its inception in 2014, $207 million in funding has supported the enrollment of more than 150,000 students in pursuing their dreams of college, creating a more skilled and competitive workforce in Tennessee.

Massachusetts Senate weighs tuition-free community college plan
Associated Press

A plan to create tuition-free, universal community college for all Massachusetts residents was up for discussion Tuesday as the state Senate launched debate on its proposed $57.9 billion budget for the new fiscal year.

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
