May 21, 2024

Enrollment at California’s community colleges was up 8.4% last fall
EdSource

Enrollment across California’s 116 community colleges was up 8.4% last fall, decent progress toward recouping the dire losses during the pandemic, statewide Chancellor Sonya Christian told the community college system’s board of governors this week.

Drexel offers tuition discount for community college grads
Philadelphia Tribune

Starting in the fall, students who have earned associate degrees at community colleges across the country will now have the opportunity to attend Drexel University at half the cost.

Chippewa Valley Technical College testing PFAS-free firefighting foam made from soybeans
WKBT

Smaller companies pay the Wisconsin college to test their fire foam at its Fire Safety Center.

