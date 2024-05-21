EdSource
Enrollment across California’s 116 community colleges was up 8.4% last fall, decent progress toward recouping the dire losses during the pandemic, statewide Chancellor Sonya Christian told the community college system’s board of governors this week.
Philadelphia Tribune
Starting in the fall, students who have earned associate degrees at community colleges across the country will now have the opportunity to attend Drexel University at half the cost.
WKBT
Smaller companies pay the Wisconsin college to test their fire foam at its Fire Safety Center.