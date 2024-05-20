Headlines

By Daily Staff May 20, 2024    Print

Commentary: How community colleges kept students engaged during and after the pandemic
The Conversation

The pandemic prompted the schools to tackle some long-existing challenges. One of the things they began to do was form new partnerships with four-year colleges and universities.

Gov. Mills praises success of free college program during SMCC graduation
WGME

In her commencement address to Southern Maine Community College grads on Sunday, Gov. Janet Mills praised last year’s sharp rise in community college enrollment, crediting it to Maine’s free college scholarship program.

This new Indiana University student enters as a junior thanks to Ivy Tech ASAP Program
Herald-Times

Keeley Price, 20, is entering Indiana University Bloomington as a junior after completing the Ivy Tech ASAP Program and earning her associate degree this year.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.