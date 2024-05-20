The Conversation
The pandemic prompted the schools to tackle some long-existing challenges. One of the things they began to do was form new partnerships with four-year colleges and universities.
In her commencement address to Southern Maine Community College grads on Sunday, Gov. Janet Mills praised last year’s sharp rise in community college enrollment, crediting it to Maine’s free college scholarship program.
Keeley Price, 20, is entering Indiana University Bloomington as a junior after completing the Ivy Tech ASAP Program and earning her associate degree this year.