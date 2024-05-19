Headlines

By Daily Staff May 19, 2024    Print

College students in Washington’s prisons will soon have access to federal Pell grants
Washington State Standard

The state already has college programs in all of its prisons, but federal funds will help the Department of Corrections expand its offerings.

Commentary: Making community college free is crucial next step for Massachusetts
CommonWealth Beacon

For policymakers interested in boosting the skills of the workforce, improving educational equity and helping state residents get the credentials they need to access good jobs, there’s a lot to like about this proposal, writes a senior researcher at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

Teachers, school boards threaten to sue over Gov. Newsom’s fix for revenue shortfall
EdSource

Two powerful education groups’ opposition could derail Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to fix a massive state budget shortfall for TK-12 schools and community colleges and lead to litigation this summer with an unpredictable outcome.

Community college transfers flourish at Cornell
Cornell Chronicle

As part of Cornell University’s land-grant mission, admissions teams work with State University of New York and City University of New York community colleges, clearly articulating transfer pathways and requirements and building relationships with transfer counselors who can guide talented students to consider the Ivy institution.

Berkshire Community College’s Breaking Barriers project helps showcase people with disabilities navigating their workplace
Spectrum News 1

The video series Breaking Barriers tells the stories of 14 people with disabilities.

Howard Community College is getting a new women’s sport
Baltimore Banner

The women’s flag football program is going to start with a $10,000 grant from the National Junior College Athletic Association and competition will begin in spring 2025, according to the Maryland college.

