Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 16, 2024    Print

Commentary: In the AI era, community college and labor union partnerships are a win-win
New America blog

Labor-college partnerships could boost college enrollment, union membership value, and expand upskilling and reskilling for millions of adults in response to AI.

At Pitt transfer summit, college leaders will talk community college student recruitment
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A summit at the University of Pittsburgh will bring together educators and students from across the country to discuss and reflect on transfer pathways from community colleges to four-year institutions.

State bill to help low-income New Yorkers land high-paying tech jobs
QNS

Two state lawmakers in New York have introduced the Good Jobs Guarantee Act in Albany this month, which could unlock $1 billion in private funding for workforce development.

Ohio community college to dissolve on October 31
WFMJ

After months of uncertainty following an enrollment pause for Eastern Gateway Community College causing students to be displaced, the college will soon be dissolving.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.