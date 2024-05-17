The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
New America blog
Labor-college partnerships could boost college enrollment, union membership value, and expand upskilling and reskilling for millions of adults in response to AI.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A summit at the University of Pittsburgh will bring together educators and students from across the country to discuss and reflect on transfer pathways from community colleges to four-year institutions.
QNS
Two state lawmakers in New York have introduced the Good Jobs Guarantee Act in Albany this month, which could unlock $1 billion in private funding for workforce development.
WFMJ
After months of uncertainty following an enrollment pause for Eastern Gateway Community College causing students to be displaced, the college will soon be dissolving.