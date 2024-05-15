Students across the United States look to community colleges for up-to-date training for the increasing number of jobs in climate solutions — from electrification, to wind and solar, to energy efficiency, weatherization, protecting water and farmland and more.
Reconnecting adults to education and training is a vital step for strengthening Michigan’s workforce and attracting potential employers to relocate to the state, rather than focusing on tax incentives.
Thanks to a grant from the state’s department of social services, California community college students can renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals permits for free. The Higher Education Immigration Legal Services Project also provides free legal counsel.
Eighteen Congolese refugees are taking part in the career-accelerated manufacturing program at the Wisconsin college.