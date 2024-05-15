Headlines

By Daily Staff May 15, 2024    Print

Community colleges offer clean energy training as climate-related jobs expand across America
Associated Press

Students across the United States look to community colleges for up-to-date training for the increasing number of jobs in climate solutions — from electrification, to wind and solar, to energy efficiency, weatherization, protecting water and farmland and more.

Commentary: Reconnecting adults to college is right move for Michigan’s workforce
Bridge Michigan

Reconnecting adults to education and training is a vital step for strengthening Michigan’s workforce and attracting potential employers to relocate to the state, rather than focusing on tax incentives.

Grant pays DACA renewal costs for community college students, though many don’t know
LAist

Thanks to a grant from the state’s department of social services, California community college students can renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals permits for free. The Higher Education Immigration Legal Services Project also provides free legal counsel.

Fox Valley Technical College launches program for Congolese refugees to learn about the manufacturing industry
WFRV Green Bay

Eighteen Congolese refugees are taking part in the career-accelerated manufacturing program at the Wisconsin college.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.