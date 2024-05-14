Itawamba Community College is among the 12 teams and the only one from Mississippi that will participate in the final round of the Community College Innovation Challenge set for June in Washington, D.C.
The words “resilience” and “courage” were a constant in the speeches at Salt Lake Community College’s commencement ceremony on Monday morning, celebrating graduates as they completed their degrees under some of the most challenging environments — prison.
Samantha Gonzalez will make history Thursday as one of the first three students to earn a bachelor’s degree, of any kind, from a Missouri community college. All three will be graduating from Ozarks Technical Community College with a degree in respiratory therapy.