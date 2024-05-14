Headlines

By Daily Staff May 14, 2024

ICC team, only one from Mississippi, to compete in final round of Community College Innovation Challenge
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Itawamba Community College is among the 12 teams and the only one from Mississippi that will participate in the final round of the Community College Innovation Challenge set for June in Washington, D.C.

Graduates from SLCC’s largest prison education class look toward a brighter future
Utah News Dispatch

The words “resilience” and “courage” were a constant in the speeches at Salt Lake Community College’s commencement ceremony on Monday morning, celebrating graduates as they completed their degrees under some of the most challenging environments — prison.

After earning bachelor’s degree from OTC, respiratory therapist hopes to be role model
Springfield News-Leader

Samantha Gonzalez will make history Thursday as one of the first three students to earn a bachelor’s degree, of any kind, from a Missouri community college. All three will be graduating from Ozarks Technical Community College with a degree in respiratory therapy.

