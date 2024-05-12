Headlines

Unsplash

By Daily Staff May 12, 2024    Print

Gov. Abbott directs universities, colleges to ignore Biden’s Title IX update
Spectrum News 1

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a letter directing public university systems and community colleges not to comply and to not implement any new system-wide policy related to Title IX revisions.

in New Jersey, community colleges plead for rethink of budget cuts
NJ Spotlight News

Reduced services or higher tuition costs predicted in New Jersey unless state budget restores funding.

Colorado set to offer 2 years of free college
KDRV

A bipartisan bill that would reduce the cost of college is headed for Gov. Jared Polis’ signature.

Jill Biden tells Mesa Community College graduates not to let others limit them
Associated Press

The first lady said community college in America should be free.

Whitmer pushes free community college plan at Livonia career tech center
Detroit News

Michigan could be the first state in the nation to make preschool through community college free if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can convince state lawmakers to approve her plan as part of the state budget this summer.

Commentary: How California is building career pathways to its next big economic sector: the ocean
CalMatters

The so-called “blue” economy is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in California. The state’s community colleges have aligned with businesses to prepare the next generation of workers.

Commentary: Community colleges are critical to climate action
Inside Higher Ed

Community colleges are an underutilized resource in meeting climate goals.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.