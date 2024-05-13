Headlines

By Daily Staff May 13, 2024

A new push to get community college students to the polls
Inside Higher Ed

What’s new is the launch of an initiative with a “national focus on community colleges” that recognizes those students as a sizable chunk of youth voters, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the AACC, noting that almost 40% of postsecondary students in the U.S. attend community colleges.

In Louisiana, community college leader endorses constitutional convention
Louisiana Illuminator

The head of Louisiana’s two-year college system is in favor of a constitutional convention, which he hopes could result in fewer budget cuts to higher education.

Frederick Community College program helps students who are single parents
WDVM

Maryland’s Frederick Community College is currently one of eight schools that participate in the College Success for Single Mothers program.

