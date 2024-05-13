Inside Higher Ed
What’s new is the launch of an initiative with a “national focus on community colleges” that recognizes those students as a sizable chunk of youth voters, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the AACC, noting that almost 40% of postsecondary students in the U.S. attend community colleges.
Louisiana Illuminator
The head of Louisiana’s two-year college system is in favor of a constitutional convention, which he hopes could result in fewer budget cuts to higher education.
WDVM
Maryland’s Frederick Community College is currently one of eight schools that participate in the College Success for Single Mothers program.