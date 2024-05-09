Headlines

By Daily Staff May 9, 2024    Print

Biden focuses on return of manufacturing to region, state during visit to Gateway Technical College
President Joe Biden during his remarks on Wednesday at Gateway Technical College focused on the return of manufacturing to southeast Wisconsin, the state in general, and the greater-Racine area, in particular.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs community college aid distribution formula bill into law
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds has officially given Iowa’s community colleges the ability to develop the formula that determines state aid distribution with her signing of Senate File 2405.

Federal aid helped support California community college students through pandemic, report says
Courthouse News Service

California community colleges are crucial to the Golden State’s economy, and they need state support to maintain gains for low-income students, researchers said in a report released Thursday.

America is facing issues with technical education – how one local school is trying to help
WVNS

New River Community & Technical College instructor Charles Gore has been in the HVAC business since 1974. Along the way, he’s seen many challenges, especially with the new generation.

New York two-year college plans faculty layoffs amid declining enrollment
Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Monroe Community College this week announced it soon will lay off some faculty members in response to declining enrollment.

