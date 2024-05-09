President Joe Biden during his remarks on Wednesday at Gateway Technical College focused on the return of manufacturing to southeast Wisconsin, the state in general, and the greater-Racine area, in particular.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has officially given Iowa’s community colleges the ability to develop the formula that determines state aid distribution with her signing of Senate File 2405.
California community colleges are crucial to the Golden State’s economy, and they need state support to maintain gains for low-income students, researchers said in a report released Thursday.
New River Community & Technical College instructor Charles Gore has been in the HVAC business since 1974. Along the way, he’s seen many challenges, especially with the new generation.
Monroe Community College this week announced it soon will lay off some faculty members in response to declining enrollment.