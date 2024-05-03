The Education Trust blog
Q&A with Aneesh Sohoni, CEO of One Million Degrees, a leader in bolstering college completion rates and accelerating community college students’ economic mobility through innovative career pathway programs.
WRDW/WAGT
The first-of-its-kind, state-wide agreement is giving cybersecurity students a chance to excel in the workforce.
The 74
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper presented his $34.5 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2024-25 on Wednesday, calling for approximately an additional $1 billion to go toward public education. His proposal includes a 5% raise for most state employees, which includes non-certified school employees and most community college employees.