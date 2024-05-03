Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 2, 2024    Print

Profile in education equity: Aneesh Sohoni, CEO, One Million Degrees
The Education Trust blog

Q&A with Aneesh Sohoni, CEO of One Million Degrees, a leader in bolstering college completion rates and accelerating community college students’ economic mobility through innovative career pathway programs.

Program bridges gap for cybersecurity in Augusta, statewide
WRDW/WAGT

The first-of-its-kind, state-wide agreement is giving cybersecurity students a chance to excel in the workforce.

Governor’s budget proposes 8.5% average pay raise for teachers, master’s pay
The 74

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper presented his $34.5 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2024-25 on Wednesday, calling for approximately an additional $1 billion to go toward public education. His proposal includes a 5% raise for most state employees, which includes non-certified school employees and most community college employees.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.