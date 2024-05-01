Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 1, 2024    Print

Meet the woman among the first graduating with bachelor’s degree from Maricopa Community Colleges
AZ Family

On Thursday, Arizona’s Rio Salado College will have its first bachelor’s degree graduates walk across the stage.

The botched FAFSA rollout leaves students in limbo. Some wonder if their college dreams will survive
Associated Press

If her FAFSA goes through, 19-year-old Ashnaelle Bijoux should be eligible for enough financial aid to help with the $13,000-a-year tuition at Southern Connecticut State University. If not, she might go to a local community college, but even that would require loans if she can’t complete the FAFSA.

How the FAFSA crisis repaved the road to college for students who need it most
USA Today

Ximena Penuelas Quinonez is on track to finish her associate degree and is heading to Arizona State University in the fall. ASU, like many four-year schools, funnels nearby community college grads onto campus as transfers, hoping they’ll turn their associate into bachelor’s degrees.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.