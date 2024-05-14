Become a stronger advocate at Advocates in Action

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is again offering the opportunity for community college leaders to become intimately involved in national community college advocacy by attending Advocates in Action September 16-17 in Washington, D.C. Registration is now open.

Advocates in Action immerses participants in the current national higher education policy landscape, allowing them to benefit their college while promoting the national community college agenda. This year’s programming will include a broad discussion of federal policy and politics, as well as the upcoming November elections and what they may mean for higher education policy.

Attendees will have up-close-and-personal interaction with some of the top players in Washington — influential officials that you’ve read about but generally don’t get a chance to see. Expect to converse with members of Congress and their staff, high-level administration officials in federal agencies and the White House, and shapers of public policy dialogue at think tanks and in the media.

Read the summaries of the 2023 and 2022 Advocates in Action.

In September, AACC anticipates that its advocacy efforts will focus on fiscal year 2025 appropriations, Workforce Pell and reauthorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Higher Education Act issues, the Farm Bill and tax legislation.

The program specifically provides participants with up-to-date information about current D.C. political and policy dynamics on the first day so that they are fully prepared to meet with their legislators on Capitol Hill on the second day of the meeting.

The meeting is seminar-style and will take place both at the Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill, which is a few short blocks from Union Station, and in one of the congressional office buildings. Accommodations can be made here.

A draft of the agenda with confirmed speakers will be posted to the AACC website in the near future.

Please contact Alexis Gravely, AACC legislative analyst, with any questions about the event or registration.