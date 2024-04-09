Working together to serve their community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil have teamed to bring training and employment opportunities to North Baton Rouge residents.

The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) provides fast-tracked, no-cost workforce training in high-demand areas to qualifying participants. The initiative, which began in 2011, lifts two barriers many residents face: time and money, according to Willie Smith, chancellor of the Louisiana college, who presented about NBRITI at an AACC Annual session.

It’s serving a region that needs workforce opportunities. In North Baton Rouge, the median income is less than $27,000. Most residents — 82% — have less than an associate degree.

Lifting barriers

NBRITI leverages the strengths of BRCC and ExxonMobil. BRCC can adapt quickly to provide curriculum that meets the needs of employer partners. The college also provides student supports, like mental health help, a food pantry and clothing closet.

ExxonMobil has leveraged its connections in the industry to involve nearly 40 contractors in the region who are seeking skilled employees. The company also has provided a financial investment and has even hired someone dedicated to the program.

“BRCC has been in workforce development for 25 years,” but never with a partner that has the resources ExxonMobil has, Smith said.

And ExxonMobil understands the responsibility it has to the community, said Baraynia Robillard, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Area workforce development manager. As the largest employer in the city, “it’s incumbent on us to take the stand” and do something different, Robillard said.

Strong partnerships

The focus of the initiative is clear to everyone involved, including the contractors: employment upon graduation is the expectation. Students make a one-year commitment, taking classes three nights a week with that same expectation of employment.

Currently, there are five training tracks: electrical, instrumentation, millwright, pipefitting and welding. A process technology program will begin this fall. The programs were selected by examining forecasts and job placement over next 10 years, coupled with input from ExxonMobil and the contractors involved in NBRITI.

In fact, the contractors are actively involved as part of an advisory board. During those advisory board meetings, “they fill the house,” said Sarah Barlow, BRCC’s provost and vice chancellor for workforce and student development. The program benefits them by providing skilled employees. Some have even become faculty members and hire directly from their classes.

But they also see the “passion piece” of the work, which is to help uplift community, Barlow said.

Community outreach

Training isn’t static. As workforce demands change, so does the training that BRCC provides.

All the partners work together to recruit participants. Open houses draw hundreds of program candidates. It helps that everyone knows ExxonMobil’s name, according to Barlow. While ExxonMobil can push the program in the media, BRCC is reaching into high schools.

“The noisier we are, the more longevity we have,” Barlow said.

Program alumni also amplify the message, going into the community with “evidence of success,” she added.

To date, more than 550 people have graduated from the program and 90% of grads are still employed in the industry. Even after graduating, participants can get help if they need to find a new job.

As student Kerry Smith said about NBRITI, “This program gave me a different outlook on life. I wanted to work but didn’t know how to work. This program gave me a career.”