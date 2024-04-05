Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Chato Hazelbaker is set to become the next president of Pueblo Community College in Colorado, effective July 1. He currently is president of Northland Pioneer College (NPC) in Arizona, a position he has held since July 2021.

Hazelbaker has more than 20 years in higher education at both two-year and four-year colleges. He is recognized for his efforts in increasing enrollment and retention of students, developing in-demand workforce training programs, forging strong partnerships with surrounding communities and focusing on equity and economic mobility.

“(Hazelbaker’s) commitment to academic excellence coupled with his experience leading multiple campuses, make him the right choice choice for the college,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “I have no doubt that Dr. Hazelbaker will carry on PCC’s impressive growth and legacy of innovation and inclusion.”

Prior to NPC, Hazelbaker was vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College in Montana. He previously also served as chief communication officer and interim chief information officer at Clark College (Washington) and director of marketing and interim director of graduate marketing at the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota).

New CEO

Ryan Foley is the new president of Savannah Technical College in Georgia, effective April 5. He most recently served as executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Ogeechee Technical College (OTC).

Foley started his twenty-plus-year career in technical education in 2003 at OTC as a human resources coordinator, eventually holding various leadership roles, including director for enrollment services and vice president for student affairs.

“Dr. Foley has consistently demonstrated a remarkable dedication to student success and a profound understanding of the transformative power of technical education,” said Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “His leadership will help Savannah Technical College reach new heights, ensuring its continued impact on the community and the economy.”

Kudos

Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts, has received the 2024 SUCCESS Higher Education Leadership Award. TheDream.US, the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and Immigrants Rising presented the inaugural SUCCESS awards to recognize committed institutions, student advocates, and higher education leaders who are supporting undocumented students’ access and success on their campuses and beyond. Glenn was honored for his leadership in the successful expansion of tuition equity to undocumented students in Massachusetts and crucial contributions to support immigrant students.

Appointment

Jennifer James Price is now leading the newly formed Employer Relations Division at North Shore Community College (Massachusetts) as assistant vice president, focusing on new relationships with local employers and working to align programming to local market demand. She previously was undersecretary of workforce development for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.