Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 11, 2024    Print

What support do community college students need to transfer?
LAist

What kind of guidance these students receive can often be critical to whether or not they transfer and graduate.

Commentary: More is needed to help community college students obtain bachelor’s degrees
Gannett

We can, and must, improve support and pathways for the nearly 80% of community college students who wish to eventually earn a bachelor’s degree and enhance their career prospects and lifetime earnings potential.

Community College of Philadelphia announces rebranding campaign to attract and retain students: ‘Rise from Within’
Philadelphia Inquirer

College officials hope the campaign will attract more students and help retain the ones who already attend by building even more pride in the institution.

New campus for Linn-Benton Community College’s agricultural department
KEZI

Some 53 acres will become the site of the Oregon college’s new agriculture campus.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.