By Daily Staff April 7, 2024    Print

How much has faculty pay changed over time?
Chronicle of Higher Education (subscription required)

A sector-by-sector look at changes in average annual pay for faculty members at institutions of higher education from 2012-13 to 2022-23.

Texas wind energy firms struggle to drum up student interest
Texas Tribune

The wind industry promises attractive salaries. But a lack of training programs and waning political support make it difficult to find new recruits.

Minnesota lawmakers find $5M fix for foster care college program
Star Tribune

Minnesota lawmakers say they’ve found $5 million to plug a funding gap that threatened to upend the college careers of former foster children who use state grants to pay for tuition and living expenses.

Food scarcity at college
LAist

A former community college student has started a nonprofit, Student LunchBox, that delivers fresh produce, canned goods, grains, dairy, meat, and poultry across 10 southern California community colleges and university pantries, helping students in need get easier access to food.

Community colleges struggle to fund buildings for growing workforce programs
Mississippi Today

Many community colleges across Mississippi are struggling with unmet needs, especially on the infrastructure side, even though lawmakers have drawn from the state’s excess revenue to provide what may be more funding than ever before.

Commentary: Community colleges empower women to pursue careers in historically male-dominated industries
Shaw Local News Network

One of the most significant contributions of Illinois community colleges is the development of tailored programs designed specifically to prepare women for careers in male-dominated industries.

