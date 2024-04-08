A sector-by-sector look at changes in average annual pay for faculty members at institutions of higher education from 2012-13 to 2022-23.
The wind industry promises attractive salaries. But a lack of training programs and waning political support make it difficult to find new recruits.
Minnesota lawmakers say they’ve found $5 million to plug a funding gap that threatened to upend the college careers of former foster children who use state grants to pay for tuition and living expenses.
A former community college student has started a nonprofit, Student LunchBox, that delivers fresh produce, canned goods, grains, dairy, meat, and poultry across 10 southern California community colleges and university pantries, helping students in need get easier access to food.
Many community colleges across Mississippi are struggling with unmet needs, especially on the infrastructure side, even though lawmakers have drawn from the state’s excess revenue to provide what may be more funding than ever before.
One of the most significant contributions of Illinois community colleges is the development of tailored programs designed specifically to prepare women for careers in male-dominated industries.