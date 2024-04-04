Headlines

Examining why men stopped out of community college
New America (blog)

Men are more likely to report job availability as a contributing factor to their decision not to re-enroll. Men also indicate that they are less likely to return to community college in comparison to women, which may be related to not needing the licensure for their field.

Task force says New Hampshire community colleges should automatically accept high school graduates
New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire’s community college system should turn its seven distinct colleges into one college with seven campuses, automatically accept New Hampshire high school graduates, and have its curriculum and academic credits aligned with the state’s university system.

Whittier Tech could find new home at Northern Essex Community College after failed vote on $445M school
Boston.com

Months after voters rejected plans for a new $444.6 million Whittier Tech vocational school, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s administration says it’s considering a shared campus model that could land the high school a new facility on Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.

