By Daily Staff April 3, 2024

Community college enrollment is down, but skilled-trades programs are booming
Oregon Public Radio

Across the country, associate degree programs in fields like HVAC and automotive repair have seen enrollment numbers swell.

Portland Community College plans animation degree, backed by $60,000 from Laika
OregonLive.com

Laika has announced that it will give $30,000 to the PCC Foundation in each of the next two years to help fund three new classes in animation and stop-motion filmmaking, and the new degree in animation and motion graphics.

Virginia Peninsula Community College continues to expand as it sees increased enrollment
Daily Press

In addition to a new licensed practical nursing program that will begin this year, VPCC also has multiple building projects underway to facilitate various new programs to bolster the workforce.

