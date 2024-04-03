Oregon Public Radio
Across the country, associate degree programs in fields like HVAC and automotive repair have seen enrollment numbers swell.
OregonLive.com
Laika has announced that it will give $30,000 to the PCC Foundation in each of the next two years to help fund three new classes in animation and stop-motion filmmaking, and the new degree in animation and motion graphics.
Daily Press
In addition to a new licensed practical nursing program that will begin this year, VPCC also has multiple building projects underway to facilitate various new programs to bolster the workforce.