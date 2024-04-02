Headlines

FAFSA delays are just the beginning: This year’s college admissions cycle is full of changes, good and bad
Star Tribune

In Minnesota, community colleges are watching to see if FAFSA delays might draw extra students — and they’re doubling down on traditional advice.

Austin Community College approves pilot program offering free tuition to more students
KVUE

The program will cover and most fees for students in the Texas college’s service area.

Small change making a big difference at two local community colleges in California
KFSN

West Hills College Lemoore in Kings County is now known as Lemoore College. West Hills College Coalinga in Fresno County is now known as Coalinga College. It may seem like a small change, but District Chancellor Kristen Clark hopes it will clear up a common source of confusion.

