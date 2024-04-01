Headlines

Education Department heeds calls to delay gainful reporting deadline
Colleges had asked for a later date, citing the administrative workload stemming from the bungled launch of the new FAFSA. They’ll now have until October 1 to submit a range of new information about their programs.

Commentary: Congress’ funding cuts will hurt community college students and stifle innovation
Congress’s recent funding cuts to science agencies, including at the National Science Foundation, have jeopardized critical funding for community colleges and their ability to expand access to good-paying jobs catalyzed by CHIPS investments.

‘Getting significantly worse’: California community colleges are losing millions to financial aid fraud
California’s community colleges are reporting a rise in financial aid fraud. In January, suspected bots represented one in four college applicants.

Why community colleges need full funding: A Q&A with Dr. Aaron Fichtner
In what world does it make sense to cut state aid for our community college by 12% — as Gov. Phil Murphy proposes in his 2025 fiscal budget — if the state’s goal is to train and maintain this stellar workforce asset?

MichMash: Will Michigan offer free tuition to community college students?
MichMash host Cheyna Roth and Gongwer News Service’s Alethia Kasben sit down with the president of the Michigan Community College Association, Brandy Johnson, to discuss the potential of this bill passing with growing bipartisan support.

Commentary: The DEI debate, time to pivot or stand firm?
With new legislation preventing DEI work and the acronym leading to adverse reactions, DEI practitioners are wondering, is it time to change the acronym?

Commentary: Improving transfer pathways
Four-year institutions are more open than ever to accepting community college transfers as ways to increase enrollment and diversify their student bodies. However, they often face additional obstacles after transferring as they face challenges from unreceptive university cultures.

