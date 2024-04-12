12 student teams named CCIC finalists

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), on Monday announced the 12 student teams that will participate in final round of the the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) set for June in Washington, D.C.

Now in its eighth year, the competition seeks to strengthen entrepreneurial thinking among community college students by challenging them to develop STEM-based solutions to real-world problems. It also enables students to discover and demonstrate their capacity to use STEM to make a difference in the world and translate that knowledge into action.

Teams comprise two to four students and a faculty or administrator team mentor. The finalists will attend an Innovation Boot Camp June 10-13 and interact with entrepreneurs and experts in business planning, stakeholder engagement, strategic communication and marketplace dynamics. The boot camp culminates in a Student Innovation Poster Session on Capitol Hill with STEM leaders and congressional stakeholders and a pitch presentation to determine the first, second, and third-place winning teams.

“Congratulations to the 2024 CCIC finalists,” AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus said in a release. “Once again, I am inspired by the incredible level of talent and creativity our community college students showcase through the CCIC. Along with our partners at the National Science Foundation, we know this program is a foundation for future scientists, entrepreneurs, and engineers and are very proud to shine the spotlight on these talented future leaders.”

Among the ideas teams presented this year are solutions for addressing clean water, renewable energy, HIV treatment, healthcare, fire prevention and assistive technology devices. The 12 finalist schools and their projects are:

Project: Got Calcium: The New Battery Innovation

The Coalinga College team seeks to switch from lithium to calcium batteries to improve cost-effectiveness, safety and battery performance offering an eco-friendly alternative for energy storage solutions.

Project: Aquavive’s Ripple Effect: Transforming Water Protection

Aquavive is a groundbreaking pollution detection buoy system that offers pristine, potable water accessible to all. Combined with a user-friendly app, Aquavive promotes environmental monitoring and STEM education with the goal of uniting communities to invest in clean water.

Project: Using Molecular Solar Thermal Systems as a Solar Alternative

The County College of Morris team proposes to safely and efficiently increase the world’s energy supply through a molecular solar thermal system. This system is non-toxic, cost-efficient and can capture light energy as heat, and then convert stored heat as energy.

Project: Autonomous Monitoring for Blaze Emergency Response (AMBER)

AMBER is an early detection system that uses infrared cameras and sensors to alert farmers and local authorities to fire risks. Combined with a third-party drone provider, AMBER can quickly track and mobilize a rapid fire response and preserve agricultural land.

Project: Stay Vigilant with Source Alert

Source Alert is an application that connects to internet search engines and word/image processing services to detect the source of information and display it to the user in real-time. Source Alert can serve to raise public awareness to potential misinformation.

Project: The MaxCap Supercapacitor

MaxCap offers an energy storage technology solution for the electric vehicle market by introducing metal oxide-vertical polyaniline hybrid supercapacitors, which provide greater performance, sustainability and cost-efficiency than current energy storage options.

Project: S.E.E. (Sound Enabled Emplacement)

S. E.E. is an assistive technology device designed to guide visually impaired individuals to key areas in their home. Through the use of remote, users activate speakers to emit sounds for navigation, which allows for safe, confident and independent movement.

Project: ViruShield: Next-Generation Care for HIV Patients

ViruShield is a subcutaneous pump that tests for HIV viral loads and administers doses of medication to an HIV-positive patient to help increase treatment compliance and prevent AIDs.

Project: Georgina Care

The Perimeter College team seeks to redesign cervical cancer screening by offering a noninvasive alternative to the speculum. This alternative makes screening more accessible and has the potential to impact cervical cancer mortality rates, especially in low-income countries.

Project: Bloom Buster

In all 50 states, harmful algae blooms represent an environmental issue that impacts human health and aquatic ecosystems. The Bloom Buster system can effectively remove suspended particles, algae and other contaminants from lake water leading to water quality improvement.

Project: IntelliCline – Smart Ramp

IntelliCline is a smart ramp solution that can adjust slope, height and temperature to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities. By eliminating common barriers, IntelliCline improves quality of life and creates more inclusive communities.

Project: Plastic Up Cycling

The Virginia Western team proposes an affordable and sustainable way to reuse plastic through the development of a 3D filament printer, which turns recyclables into reinforced filament. The filament is being used to create specialized materials to rebuild a local school playground.

