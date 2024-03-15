Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki March 15, 2024 Print Photos submitted by member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges and related programs. Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su (center) and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (center left) participate in a semiconductor workforce discussion at Portland Community College in Oregon. (Photo: U.S. Department of Labor) Rosemary A. Costigan (center), interim president at the Community College of Rhode Island, guides U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (far right) through the college’s career and technical education offerings during a recent tour and discussion. (Photo: U.S. Education Department) Lake Tahoe Community College President Jeff DeFranco kicks off an 18-month campaign to celebrate the California institution’s 50 years in the South Lake Tahoe region. A new logo was also unveiled to mark the milestone. (Photo: LTCC) Alabama’s Wallace State Community College recently welcomed more than 500 local high school students who are members of Health Occupation Students of America programs to visit the college’s Simulation Center in the School of Nursing and Center for Science. (Photo: Wallace State) In California, students from Feather River College’s River Writers Literary Club provide free children’s books to parent students in celebration of Read Across America Week. (Photo: FRC) Santa Fe Community College’s student biofuels team, Just AD Algae, is one of 15 finalists in the U.S. Department of Energy’s AlgaePrize 2023-2025 Competition. The team will spend about 15 months working on its research project and will receive $10,000 to fund it. In spring 2025, the finalists will gather to compete at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: SFCC) At NHTI – Concord’s Community College (New Hampshire), professor Tracey Lesser’s biology senior capstone students and the college’s Environmental Action Club are participating in NASA’s Plant the Moon and Plant Mars challenges, giving them the opportunity to grow crops in a lunar or Martian soil simulant to study how these plants grow in non-Earth environments. (Photo: NHTI) Up to 40 Houston-area residents can earn a sterile processing certificate for free at Houston Community College–Coleman College for Health Sciences thanks to a$250,000 Texas higher education grant. (Photo: HCC) (From left) Sens. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) oversee a Senate subcommittee hearing this week on youth apprenticeships, focused on building partnerships and strengthening career paths. (Photo: U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee)