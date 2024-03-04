Serving justice-impacted students

Community colleges play a pivotal role in fostering education, empowerment and rehabilitation, especially among marginalized populations. Among these groups, the incarcerated, previously incarcerated and justice-impacted individuals face unique challenges in their pursuit of education and societal reintegration. Establishing programs tailored to their needs within community colleges is imperative for several reasons.

Recently, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) highlighted the dedicated initiatives of community colleges, emphasizing four key themes through insights gathered from interviews with 20 community college leaders representing institutions across the Northeast, South, Midwest and Western regions.

The discussions consistently underscored the importance of institutional commitment, relationship building, understanding this diverse population and securing funding. These key themes collectively paint a comprehensive picture of the essential elements required for community colleges to effectively undertake their crucial mission.

Institutional commitment

In speaking with leaders from 20 community colleges (all AACC-member colleges), institutional commitment for justice-involved students stands as a cornerstone for fostering equity and access to quality educational opportunities.

An institution committed to justice-involved students not only tailors its programs to address their unique needs, but also strives to create a campus culture that promotes an inclusive environment and eliminates stigma. This commitment extends beyond the academic realm to encompass comprehensive support services, counseling and pathways for reintegration into society post-incarceration. The overarching goal is to create an environment where justice-involved students feel seen, valued and empowered to pursue education as a means of breaking the cycle of incarceration, thereby contributing to an ever-changing society.

According to Eric Barna, vice president for instruction at Rappahannock Community College in Virginia, “Prison education is a rare effort that is a win-win-win-win proposition. It is a win for the students as they gain credentials and all the benefits associated with them, along with the confidence that they can achieve. It is a win for their family as the students serve as positive role models by improving themselves and showing that education has value. It is a win for our communities as our students re-enter society with skills that will help them to be successful, thus greatly reducing recidivism. Finally, it is a win for our community colleges as we expand our mission of access to an underserved population. These are often our most engaged and motivated students.”

Relationship building

The theme of relationship-building emerges as a critical factor in the success of programs aimed at justice-involved students in community colleges. Establishing meaningful connections between these students and faculty, staff and fellow students fosters a sense of belonging and support. AACC’s findings emphasize the importance of mentorship programs, peer support networks and collaborative partnerships with external organizations working in the criminal justice reform space.

Building relationships also extends to engaging with local communities to create a supportive network for justice-involved students. By forging these connections, community colleges not only provide a safety net for academic success but also contribute to the broader societal goal of rehabilitation and reintegration.

Community college leaders stated that it is essential to establish collaborative and meaningful relationships with correctional institutions, wardens, correctional officers and justice organizations at both regional and national levels. These collaborative partnerships help in the facilitation of transitioning individuals from incarceration to college campuses.

Engaging with wardens and correctional officers ensures a shared understanding of the importance of education in the rehabilitation process and allows for the identification of prospective students. Furthermore, connections with justice organizations on both regional and national levels provide valuable insights, resources and advocacy support. These partnerships collectively contribute to breaking down systemic barriers while fostering a more comprehensive approach to education.

Kevin Christian is director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

Zuri Whitney is program manager for the Voluntary Framework of Accountablity at AACC.