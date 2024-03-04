Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Vincent Bowhay will be the 45th president of Highland Community College in Kansas, effective July 1. He is currently president of Independence Community College (ICC) in Kansas, a position he has held since 2021.

Bowhay joined ICC as vice president for student affairs in 2019. Previously, he served in student affairs roles at Missouri Western State University and Fort Hays State University. Bowhay’s career has involved work in the public and private sectors, including a role as an assessment, strategic planning and accreditation consultant at Campus Labs in Buffalo, New York.

Kudos

Madeline Pumariega, president of Miami Dade College (Florida), and Tonjua Williams, president of St. Petersburg College (Florida), are both recipients of the Community College Baccalaureate Association’s (CCBA) 2024 Pioneer Award. CCBA, which is an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), presents the annual honor to individuals who have “bravely and tenaciously served as a leader in improving access for community college graduates into baccalaureate programs.” Pumariega and Williams both serve on the AACC board of directors.

Appointments

Terry Brasier has been named vice president of student affairs at Savannah Technical College in Georgia. Previously, he was vice president of student services at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (North Carolina).

Crystal Jones has accepted the position of senior director of workforce partnerships at the Ohio Association of Community Colleges. She previously was vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact at Clark State College (Ohio).

Frederic MacDonald-Dennis will serve as North Shore Community College’s director of student engagement and leadership development. Before being named to the post at the Massachusett’s college, he was director of TRIO at Berkshire Community College, also in Massachuetts.

Anthony Sago, director of TRIO services at Highland Community College (Illinois), has been elected as the new president of the Illinois TRIO Executive Council, serving for the next year. He was president-elect for the past year.