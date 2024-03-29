Next year’s $40.6 billion Colorado state budget proposal aims to provide a boost to K-12 schools and colleges and universities across the state. Higher education would get a 10% increase.
The Kansas Senate approved a bill pledging a six-year infusion of $32.7 million annually to finance building maintenance projects on campuses of the state’s public universities and community and technical colleges.
Pueblo Community College will vacate its Bayfield location on June 30 after five years. PCC President Patty Erjavec said the pandemic never allowed the site to reach its full enrollment potential.
Community colleges offer a value proposition that is an investment in New Yorkers as well as the city’s economic well-being, says CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.
Students in 10 college districts in California are benefitting from a pilot program targeting communities facing the biggest financial challenges. Three months since the launch of the Hire UP pilot program at Solano Community College, it’s already helping shape lives.
A recent vote by the Utah Board of Higher Education has placed Utah public colleges and universities on a path of offering three-year applied studies bachelor’s degrees in some disciplines.
Atlantic Cape Community College broke ground in 2021 on its Wind Training Center. Beginning in April, the college will begin offering safety courses aligned with Global Wind Organization standards at the facility. The facility and program are both the first of their kind in New Jersey.