Des Moines Register
Changes to community college funding under consideration by Iowa lawmakers would allow school leaders to agree on their own how taxpayer funding is distributed among the colleges.
A lack of childcare can be a barrier for community college students. Virginia is looking for answers
Cardinal News
Among the solutions: A handful of colleges offer on-campus childcare and a statewide pilot program is providing childcare stipends for single parents. But the need remains great.
Forbes
The intended growth in semiconductor manufacturing resulting from the CHIPS and Science Act is an example of how the intentional involvement of talent development providers – including higher education – could lead to better outcomes for employers and communities.