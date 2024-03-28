Headlines

Iowa community college funding could be set by school leaders under proposed changes
Des Moines Register

Changes to community college funding under consideration by Iowa lawmakers would allow school leaders to agree on their own how taxpayer funding is distributed among the colleges.

A lack of childcare can be a barrier for community college students. Virginia is looking for answers
Cardinal News

Among the solutions: A handful of colleges offer on-campus childcare and a statewide pilot program is providing childcare stipends for single parents. But the need remains great.

Commentary: Communities must prioritize talent pipelines to avoid squandering federal funds
Forbes

The intended growth in semiconductor manufacturing resulting from the CHIPS and Science Act is an example of how the intentional involvement of talent development providers – including higher education – could lead to better outcomes for employers and communities.

