iStock

By Daily Staff March 26, 2024

Forsyth Tech’s new athletic director to lead ‘transformative new journey’
Forsyth Technical Community College announced the next phase of its emerging sports program with the introduction of a new athletics director. The feasibility studies for beginning an athletics program at Forsyth Tech began more than a year ago.

Commentary: More needed to propel community college students
Ben Coulter of Western Governors University encourages leaders at all community colleges and four-year institutions to collaborate on solutions that promote completion of associate degrees, improve transfer pathways, create more dual-enrollment opportunities, and re-engage adult learners who have dropped out.

New survey shows strong support for Alabama Community College System’s delivery of workforce development programs
Alabamians see their local community college as the leader in workforce development initiatives and accessibility, according to survey results. The survey polled Alabama residents who have voted at least once since 2020. Two-thirds of residents surveyed have a favorable view of their local community or technical college.

Portland Community College offers new class on UFOs
Portland Community College is offering a niche new area of study this spring: UFOs. The class will help students decode the confusing landscape of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings and research.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
