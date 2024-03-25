Headlines

Bergen Community College says New Jersey’s proposed funding cut would hurt students
Bergen Record

A proposed $1.8 million cut in funding to Bergen Community College in the state budget has county and school officials asking the state to reconsider. The proposed 2024 state budget calls for a $20 million decrease in funding for all community colleges.

Texas college pleased with early results of 8-week semester pilot program
El Paso Matters

At El Paso Community College’s Mission del Paso campus, students can enroll in eight-week hybrid ‘minimesters’ as part of a pilot program. Results after the first two eight-week minimesters showed improved numbers in enrollment, grades and retention.

New York offers free college courses to become direct support professional
The Poughkeepsie Journal

A state funding boost will expand a free college credential program for direct support professionals, who provide assistance to people with disabilities, in New York. The program, a DSP microcredential, is already offered at Dutchess Community College. It will be offered at Orange County Community College this summer.

Austin Community College, city partnering for infrastructure academy
KVUE

Austin Community College (ACC), the city of Austin and others are partnering to create an infrastructure academy to provide workforce training. ACC is kicking things off at its Riverside campus. The academy will also have a childcare component to help remove barriers for parenting students.

