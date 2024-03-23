Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 23, 2024    Print

They don’t define DEI, but Kansas lawmakers are attacking it like GOP colleagues elsewhere
Associated Press

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have joined their GOP counterparts in other states in trying to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on university and college campuses, but the proposals they’ve advanced are written to avoid having to agree on how to define DEI.

Commentary: As women leaders, we’re uniting for a bold educational future in North San Diego County
Times of San Diego

Cross-institution collaboration is not only a best practice but an economic imperative.

Commentary: Online learning — a personal reevaluation
James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (blog)

It’s possible digital classrooms aren’t the end of American education.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a committment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.