Associated Press
Republican lawmakers in Kansas have joined their GOP counterparts in other states in trying to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on university and college campuses, but the proposals they’ve advanced are written to avoid having to agree on how to define DEI.
Times of San Diego
Cross-institution collaboration is not only a best practice but an economic imperative.
James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (blog)
It’s possible digital classrooms aren’t the end of American education.