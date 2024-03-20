Headlines

By Daily Staff March 20, 2024    Print

Johnston Community College offering truck driving program to high school seniors
WNCN

The North Carolina college is offering the courses through the Career and College Promise dual-enrollment program. It is the first in the state to offer tuition-free training to high school seniors.

FAFSA priority deadline extended at Austin Community College
KVUE

The Texas college posted an update to its website, stating it made the decision “to allow students more time and support to navigate the new” FAFSA format.

A ‘soul-crushing’ job launches Brunswick County man into a bright future
Wilmington Star-News

Lucas Merriam attended East Carolina University where he earned two bachelor’s degrees but still couldn’t find a good-paying job. Things have changed for him since attending North Carolina’s Brunswick Community College.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.