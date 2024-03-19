EdNC
Nearly 5,000 students received a total of approximately $3 million in aid through the short-term workforce development grant program during the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the State Board of Community Colleges.
Site Selection Magazine
As the U.S. continues to bounce back from workforce shortages, community colleges around the nation have programs and funding in place to fast-track students into their desired career field.
Foodtank
Walla Walla Community College in Washington is offering a culinary-agriculture curriculum to help students to understand the values of farm-to-fork in a new way.
KPBS
Using a mobile app similar to rideshare programs, students call taxis and pay for rides to and from school with a $100 voucher.