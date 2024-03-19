Headlines

By Daily Staff March 19, 2024    Print

North Carolina community colleges focus on short-term, high-demand workforce programs
Nearly 5,000 students received a total of approximately $3 million in aid through the short-term workforce development grant program during the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the State Board of Community Colleges.

Back-to-school: Why community colleges are taking the lead
As the U.S. continues to bounce back from workforce shortages, community colleges around the nation have programs and funding in place to fast-track students into their desired career field.

Field to plate: Walla Walla Community College’s hands-on approach
Walla Walla Community College in Washington is offering a culinary-agriculture curriculum to help students to understand the values of farm-to-fork in a new way.

Free rides help San Diego Community College students reach their education destinations
Using a mobile app similar to rideshare programs, students call taxis and pay for rides to and from school with a $100 voucher.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.