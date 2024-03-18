Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Locally, community colleges offer hundreds of transfer agreements and partnerships to help students easily transition from their institutions to four-year ones. Programs like these can help students save money while also enjoying the benefits of a traditional college experience.
Herald-Times
Ivy Tech Community College plans to invest $4 million to create a microelectronics training program in Bloomington that officials hope will steer graduates into high-wage careers.
Los Angeles Times
A glassblowing class at Tulsa Community College set Los Angeles glass artist Cedric Mitchell along a new path creating “modern funk” glass vessels.