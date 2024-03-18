Headlines

Community college partnerships with 4-year institutions in Pittsburgh area offer degree pathways
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Locally, community colleges offer hundreds of transfer agreements and partnerships to help students easily transition from their institutions to four-year ones. Programs like these can help students save money while also enjoying the benefits of a traditional college experience.

Ivy Tech to spend $4M on Monroe County microelectronics program, laboratory
Herald-Times

Ivy Tech Community College plans to invest $4 million to create a microelectronics training program in Bloomington that officials hope will steer graduates into high-wage careers.

His ‘funk is contagious.’ This L.A. glassblower breaks the rules with his stunning vessels
Los Angeles Times

A glassblowing class at Tulsa Community College set Los Angeles glass artist Cedric Mitchell along a new path creating “modern funk” glass vessels.

