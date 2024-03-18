Headlines

By Daily Staff March 17, 2024

Commentary: Breaking barriers — empowering women in leadership
Ventura County Star

As I start to advance toward my retirement and reflect, there is one issue that continues to weigh heavily on my mind: the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles, writes Kimberly Hoffmans, president of California’s Ventura College.

Commentary: Education opens doors to gender equality
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

As an educator, it pains me to see how many women were, and still are, prevented from achieving their hopes and dreams by a society and culture that denies them access to education, writes Luis G. Pedraja, president of Quinsigamond Community College in Massachusetts.

NDCS and Southeast Community College launch Prison Education Program partnership
KOLN

Southeast Community College and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shook hands Friday on an agreement that could see more inmates in Nebraska’s correctional facilities get access to a college education.

