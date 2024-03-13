In Texas, community college leaders hope free tuition programs will help change the conversation about the affordability of higher education amid a growing skepticism over the value of a college degree.
The perceived value of a college degree is declining among adults without one, while their view of licenses and certificates’ value has gone up, according to new research commissioned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
High-tech job prep is coming to Tulsa Community College in a new partnership with WriteSea. The Tulsa-based technology company will use artificial intelligence to enhance the job search for TCC students and graduates.
Northwest Arkansas Community College intends to launch a men’s and women’s outdoor track program in the spring of 2025, the next major step in the school’s growing athletic program.
Members of the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team helped police rescue bulls that escaped from fairgrounds in southwest Nebraska.