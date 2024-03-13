Headlines

March 13, 2024

With new state funds in hand, community colleges waive tuition for some high school students
Texas Tribune

In Texas, community college leaders hope free tuition programs will help change the conversation about the affordability of higher education amid a growing skepticism over the value of a college degree.

Do adults without degrees see the value of college?
Higher Ed Dive

The perceived value of a college degree is declining among adults without one, while their view of licenses and certificates’ value has gone up, according to new research commissioned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Tulsa Community College using AI for student job preparedness
Fox23

High-tech job prep is coming to Tulsa Community College in a new partnership with WriteSea. The Tulsa-based technology company will use artificial intelligence to enhance the job search for TCC students and graduates.

Northwest Arkansas Community College to add men’s, women’s outdoor track
Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Northwest Arkansas Community College intends to launch a men’s and women’s outdoor track program in the spring of 2025, the next major step in the school’s growing athletic program.

Community college rodeo team helps rescue bulls that escaped from Nebraska county fairgrounds
KETV

Members of the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team helped police rescue bulls that escaped from fairgrounds in southwest Nebraska.

