March 11, 2024

A looming Pell Grant funding cliff?
An expected shortfall in the Pell Grant program in the coming year — or at least in the next few years — could send lawmakers scrambling to find new money to shore up the program and avoid benefit cuts, much less be able to debate further increases to the program.

Cal State’s online transfer planner aims to ease burden on community college students
With hopes of helping ease the transfer process, the California State University system opened its new online CSU Transfer Planner for all California community college students in January.

The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start
San Antonio College has a whole building designed for pupils who are much younger than the typical college student. Nestled between modern academic buildings, the Head Start center provides free, federally funded childcare programs designed to promote school readiness for infants, toddlers and preschoolers from low-income families.

Industry partnership with community colleges addresses auto tech shortage
A partnership between higher education and industry is helping address the shortage of automotive technicians. The Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program is at 40 community colleges.

