Headlines

By Daily Staff March 10, 2024    Print

El Paso Community College to launch welding courses for La Tuna inmates
El Paso Matters

El Paso Community College has entered into a contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to teach incarcerated students the necessary welding skills to make them legitimate candidates for in-demand, good-paying jobs upon their release.

Concealed guns could be coming soon to Wyoming schools, meetings
Associated Press

Under Wyoming’s latest gun bill, open carry would still be prohibited in schools and government meetings, and K-12 students could not have guns at school. But concealed firearms would become permissible with a permit at the University of Wyoming and community colleges in areas not serving alcohol.

A Berkshire Community College trip took 12 students and residents deep into the Amazon for a ‘spectacular opportunity’
Berkshire Eagle

In January, professor of environmental studies Thomas Tyning took five students, two BCC staff members and four Berkshire County residents deep into the Peruvian Amazon to experience the most biodiverse place on Earth.

Enrollment at Mount Wachusett Community College is on the rise – what’s drawing students?
Gardner News

Thanks to several on-campus efforts, plus a statewide program for non-traditional students, enrollment at Mount Wachusett Community College is increasing at rates faster than its peer institutions.

Portland Community College pilot program admits all Beaverton High School graduates
KOIN

The direct admissions pilot will allow all Beaverton High School and Early College High School graduates from the 2024-25 school year to be directly enrolled at PCC starting in fall 2025.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.