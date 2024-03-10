El Paso Community College has entered into a contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to teach incarcerated students the necessary welding skills to make them legitimate candidates for in-demand, good-paying jobs upon their release.
Under Wyoming’s latest gun bill, open carry would still be prohibited in schools and government meetings, and K-12 students could not have guns at school. But concealed firearms would become permissible with a permit at the University of Wyoming and community colleges in areas not serving alcohol.
In January, professor of environmental studies Thomas Tyning took five students, two BCC staff members and four Berkshire County residents deep into the Peruvian Amazon to experience the most biodiverse place on Earth.
Thanks to several on-campus efforts, plus a statewide program for non-traditional students, enrollment at Mount Wachusett Community College is increasing at rates faster than its peer institutions.
The direct admissions pilot will allow all Beaverton High School and Early College High School graduates from the 2024-25 school year to be directly enrolled at PCC starting in fall 2025.