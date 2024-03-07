Headlines

March 7, 2024

Clearing the way: How Virginia colleges are getting community college students to university degrees
Since launching in 2018, just over 1,500 students in Northern Virginia Community College’s ADVANCE program have successfully transferred to George Mason University, including 415 this past fall. More than 90% of students in the program graduate within two years of transferring to Mason.

Bill to have community college leaders create aid distribution formula moves ahead
A bill handing the development of community college aid distribution formulas to community college leaders will head to the Iowa Senate floor after moving through committee.

Garden City Community College debuts Broncbuster license plate
Every purchase of the $75.50 plate results in a $25 tax-deductible donation to the Kansas college’s Alumni Office, directly benefiting its alumni scholarship fund.

