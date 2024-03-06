Headlines

City Colleges of Chicago to establish full nursing program on the South Side
City Colleges of Chicago and the University of Chicago said Tuesday they will invest in new learning facilities on the South Side, launching a plan to bring healthcare-related educational opportunities and jobs to area residents.

New state budget could cut millions of dollars from community college funding
Maryland legislators are considering a budget that cuts $22.6 million in funding across the state’s 15 community colleges, in an effort to reduce debt. The Community College of Baltimore County would lose $4.5 million under the new budget, while smaller colleges like Garrett College and Cecil College could lose 21% and 13% of their budgets, respectively.

Many community colleges serve basic needs. But free dental care? That’s a crowning achievement
Through partnerships with local clinics, or by tapping into their own resources, Antelope Valley College and other community colleges have enabled access to another essential service for students that’s still rare among basic needs services: dental care.

