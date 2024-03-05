Headlines

By Daily Staff March 5, 2024    Print

Commentary: Free community college could be a game-changer if colleges can boost graduation rates
Michigan Advance

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to make community college free to high school graduates, but there also needs to be more non-financial assistance for community college students, such as counselors who provide students with roadmaps to degree completion and help them stay on track.

New bill expands 24/7 contraception access to include community colleges
WYPR

Maryland community colleges would be required to offer 24/7 contraception access and increased reproductive health services to students by August 2025, if a new bill passes the state legislature this spring.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.