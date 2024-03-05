Michigan Advance
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to make community college free to high school graduates, but there also needs to be more non-financial assistance for community college students, such as counselors who provide students with roadmaps to degree completion and help them stay on track.
WYPR
Maryland community colleges would be required to offer 24/7 contraception access and increased reproductive health services to students by August 2025, if a new bill passes the state legislature this spring.