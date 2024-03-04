Headlines

How a new approach in Oregon helps students realize they are ‘college material’
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Corequisite education flips traditional remediation in higher education on its head. Some education advocates in Oregon are looking to make it a mainstay in the state’s community colleges.

Milwaukee Area Technical College a top producer of Fulbright scholars
Wisconsin Public Radio

Faculty have the opportunity to explore “concepts they can bring back to MATC for the betterment of the college.”

Columbus State and Woda Cooper developers propose housing project near C-State campus
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus State Community College is teaming up with the apartment developer Woda Cooper Companies to build a 160-unit affordable-housing complex next to the school’s Downtown campus, the Ohio college announced Monday.

Community College of Beaver County program lets high school students start becoming teachers
KDKA

It’s called the Education High School Academy at the Community College of Beaver County. It works like this: the Pennsylvania college offers credits that students as young as 16 can start taking so that by the time they graduate high school, they could have their associate degree.

