Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 3, 2024    Print

Maine community colleges to train workers for BIW and other defense contractors
Associated Press

Defense contractors, community colleges and universities and the U.S. Navy announced an alliance Friday to accelerate workforce training to help prepare thousands of workers for jobs at shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, which builds warships; the government-owned Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which overhauls nuclear submarines; and Pratt & Whitney, which makes jet engines for the F-35 fighter.

Auburn, community college system partner to advance AI teaching, learning
Yellowhammer

As part of Auburn University’s efforts to broaden artificial intelligence training to higher education institutions, the university is now partnering with the Alabama Community College System to offer its “Teaching with AI” course to more than 4,000 faculty teaching across the State’s 24 two-year institutions.

Getting paid to go to school? California’s community colleges try it out
CalMatters

California’s $30 million Hire UP program is an experiment modeled on the state’s many guaranteed income programs. It focuses on students who are formerly incarcerated, as well as former or current foster youth, and those receiving CalWorks benefits, the state’s cash aid program for low-income adults with children.

Half price tuition offered by Mississippi community college
Magnolia State Live

A popular tuition break implemented at East Mississippi Community College last year will return this summer.

Commentary: Change to Pennsylvania higher education could hurt community colleges
Reading Eagle

Reducing costs to students is an admirable goal, but not to the detriment of one of our state’s education success stories.

Community college presidents and K-12 superintendents discuss collaboration, promising practices, and a changing state
EdNC

“We have to do better than we’ve ever done before in aligning our work from K-12 to community colleges on to workforce,” said Jeff Cox, president of the North Carolina Community College System, while highlighting North Carolina’s recent strides in economic development.

Tallahassee Community College renaming moves closer to approval in legislative session
Tallahassee Democrat

The Florida college’s plan of being renamed to “Tallahassee State College” is moving closer to reality.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.