Defense contractors, community colleges and universities and the U.S. Navy announced an alliance Friday to accelerate workforce training to help prepare thousands of workers for jobs at shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, which builds warships; the government-owned Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which overhauls nuclear submarines; and Pratt & Whitney, which makes jet engines for the F-35 fighter.
As part of Auburn University’s efforts to broaden artificial intelligence training to higher education institutions, the university is now partnering with the Alabama Community College System to offer its “Teaching with AI” course to more than 4,000 faculty teaching across the State’s 24 two-year institutions.
California’s $30 million Hire UP program is an experiment modeled on the state’s many guaranteed income programs. It focuses on students who are formerly incarcerated, as well as former or current foster youth, and those receiving CalWorks benefits, the state’s cash aid program for low-income adults with children.
A popular tuition break implemented at East Mississippi Community College last year will return this summer.
Reducing costs to students is an admirable goal, but not to the detriment of one of our state’s education success stories.
“We have to do better than we’ve ever done before in aligning our work from K-12 to community colleges on to workforce,” said Jeff Cox, president of the North Carolina Community College System, while highlighting North Carolina’s recent strides in economic development.
The Florida college’s plan of being renamed to “Tallahassee State College” is moving closer to reality.