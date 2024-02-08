Serving 10.2M students

A lot has changed in the community college sector since the last time the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has held its annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky in 1960.

Back then, about 500 two-year colleges were members of AACC, which started in 1920 with 22 colleges. Enrollment at junior colleges in 1960 was almost 700,000. Today, AACC has 1,038 member colleges that serve 10.2 million students, according to AACC Fast Facts.

The AACC annual convention continues to provide an opportunity for the nation’s two-year colleges to gather together to discuss advocacy, promising practices, and how to prepare for the future to best serve students and the communities they live in.

